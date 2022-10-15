Singer Harrysong retracts claim on armed robbery attack

Nigerian singer, Harrison Okiri aka Harrysong on Saturday withdrew the allegation that his ex-friend, Soso Soberekon, sent armed robbers to murder him in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

His latest confession came a few days after he was invited for questioning by police in Lagos State.

Harrysong had during a podcast session with media personality, Nedu, alleged that Soberekon who served as the best man at his wedding ceremony in March 2021 sent armed robbers to kill him.

READ ALSO: Police pick up Singer Harrysong for questioning over allegations against Soso Soberekon

Irked by the claim, Soberekon filed a lawsuit in court and demanded N500 million as damages.

After his interrogation by the police, Harrysong apologized to his ex-pal after he failed to provide any proof to back up his claims.

He also released a video where he said Soberekon didn’t send anyone to kill him.

Watch his video below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now