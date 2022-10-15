Entertainment
Singer Harrysong retracts claim on armed robbery attack
Nigerian singer, Harrison Okiri aka Harrysong on Saturday withdrew the allegation that his ex-friend, Soso Soberekon, sent armed robbers to murder him in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
His latest confession came a few days after he was invited for questioning by police in Lagos State.
Harrysong had during a podcast session with media personality, Nedu, alleged that Soberekon who served as the best man at his wedding ceremony in March 2021 sent armed robbers to kill him.
Police pick up Singer Harrysong for questioning over allegations against Soso Soberekon
Irked by the claim, Soberekon filed a lawsuit in court and demanded N500 million as damages.
After his interrogation by the police, Harrysong apologized to his ex-pal after he failed to provide any proof to back up his claims.
He also released a video where he said Soberekon didn’t send anyone to kill him.
Watch his video below.
