Entertainment
Singer, Harrysong, reveals new ways women practice bestialism
Nigerian recording artiste, Harrysong, real name Harrison Tare Okiri has stated new methodologies women practice bestialism via his Instagram platform.
According to the musician, he made the shocking discovery during a conversation with a friend.
Bestialism has been described as the copulation between human and animals; a practice that has always been frowned upon in this part of the world.
Speaking on Instagram, he claims that ladies now buy puppies to help them satisfy their sexual urges.
READ ASLO: Singer, Harrysong, disagrees people are born homosexual, offers reason for s3xual orientations
Further, Harrysong mentioned that the lady disclosed to him that the dogs are used to perform oral sex.
The singer wrote on Instagram;
“I just had one of the wierdest conversation with a lady about a new sex trend and pets with women now.”
He continued;
“Girls buy poppies to give them head.
Some are actually in love/sex relationships with dogs?
What is going on?
Is this for real?”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...