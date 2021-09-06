Singer, Harrysong, reveals new ways women practice bestialism

Connect with us

Nigerian recording artiste, Harrysong, real name Harrison Tare Okiri has stated new methodologies women practice bestialism via his Instagram platform.

According to the musician, he made the shocking discovery during a conversation with a friend.

Bestialism has been described as the copulation between human and animals; a practice that has always been frowned upon in this part of the world.

Speaking on Instagram, he claims that ladies now buy puppies to help them satisfy their sexual urges.

Further, Harrysong mentioned that the lady disclosed to him that the dogs are used to perform oral sex.

The singer wrote on Instagram;

“I just had one of the wierdest conversation with a lady about a new sex trend and pets with women now.”

He continued;
“Girls buy poppies to give them head.
Some are actually in love/sex relationships with dogs?
What is going on?
Is this for real?”

