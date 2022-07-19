Singer Iyanya reveals he took a break for his mental health

Nigerian recording artiste, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk who is better known by his stage pseudonym, Iyanya explained in a new interview session with media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbin’ Minds on Channels TV that the constant demand from the music industry made him take a break.

The entertainer left the music industry for four years to re-attain his maximum self and rid himself from dealing with the complexities of trolls on social media, record label conflict and creating hits.

The 2011 Project Fame winner in 2016 entered a well-publicized feud with Made Made Music Group (Triple MG) founder and music executive, Ubi Franklin following a contract dispute.

He signed a deal with Don Jazzy’s Mavins record label before he left a year later.

Speaking about his mental health relapse and recovery in a new session with Ebuka, the ‘Kukere’ crooner stated;

“With hits come pressure; the ups and the downs. Fans don’t see that. But you as an artiste have to tell yourself the truth, take some time off, and do what’s right. It was very intentional for me to leave and come back better”

He added;

“For me, I wasn’t ready for all of that. I knew I was going to be famous but I didn’t realise it was going to be that huge. The effects on me weren’t so good at some point. Yeah, of course. [It was a toxic time for me.

“If you’re not careful, it could break you. It was crazy, mentally and otherwise. When you become a version of yourself that you don’t like, you have to take some time away. It was for about three to four years.

Read also: Ayade appoints singer Iyanya as SSA on Tourism

“I had to shut down. I lost my mind. Mentally, I was gone. If I didn’t, I won’t be here today. Ubi Franklin and I made up a long time ago but we didn’t say so on social media. The issues that made us fall apart don’t exist anymore.”

He continued;

“I was young and everything happened so fast. Now I know you have to listen to people, especially those giving you advise for growth. Yeah, [I’m in a different headspace. And I’m more mature.”

The singer has since rejoined Ubi Franklin’s Triple MG and they have reconciled and put aside their differences.

