Singer J Martins speaks on ‘social media beggars’

Nigerian recording artiste Martins Okechukwu Justice better known as J Martins has advised his followers to desist from helping everyone who asks for it.

According to the singer, being too altruistic is not ideal as it affects the financial status of the aide. J Martins noted that he will not be condoning ‘touching stories’ from social media ‘beggars’ as he owes them nothing.

In the post, he mentioned further that people should rid themselves of entitlement mentality and focus on accumulating their own funds.

The singer wrote:

“If you keep doing transfer for every pathetic/touching story you hear, sooner or later your own story will be told to all as the new Touching story to everyone, “be wise”.

“All of us dey street, you owe nobody anything, be happy for the one who God has blessed and trust him for yours to come, it will surely come. Styled by @uchennaji

“Do have a stress-free mid-week/weekend ahead everyone”

