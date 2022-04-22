Singer Janelle Monae comes out as non-binary

American recording artiste, Janelle Monae has come out as non-binary.

In the latest episode of Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s Red Table Talk where Janelle Monae was the guest, the ‘yoga’ singer revealed that she does not identify as a ‘woman’. The songstress stated that she does not want to be recognized as a ‘he’ or ‘she’ because she is ‘beyond identification’.

Janelle stated during the session, ‘I’m nonbinary, so I just don’t see myself as a woman solely. I feel all of my energy.’

She continued, ‘I feel like God is so much bigger than the “he” or the “she.” And if I am from God, I am everything. I am everything. But I will always, always stand with women. I will always stand with Black women. But I just see everything that I am. Beyond the binary.’

Listen to her speak:

https://fb.watch/cyjZzhgqx4/

