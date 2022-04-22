Entertainment
Singer Janelle Monae comes out as non-binary
American recording artiste, Janelle Monae has come out as non-binary.
In the latest episode of Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s Red Table Talk where Janelle Monae was the guest, the ‘yoga’ singer revealed that she does not identify as a ‘woman’. The songstress stated that she does not want to be recognized as a ‘he’ or ‘she’ because she is ‘beyond identification’.
Read also: American singer, Diddy, recalls moment he vowed to beat poverty
Janelle stated during the session, ‘I’m nonbinary, so I just don’t see myself as a woman solely. I feel all of my energy.’
She continued, ‘I feel like God is so much bigger than the “he” or the “she.” And if I am from God, I am everything. I am everything. But I will always, always stand with women. I will always stand with Black women. But I just see everything that I am. Beyond the binary.’
Listen to her speak:
https://fb.watch/cyjZzhgqx4/
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...