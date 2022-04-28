Connect with us

Singer Jodie says people advise her to kill her son due to his illness

Published

3 hours ago

on

Singer Jodie says people advise her to kill her son due to his illness

Nigerian musician Jodie real name Joy Eseoghene Odiete has revealed on her Instagram page that she has been advised by people to kill her only son due to his medical condition.

The ‘Kuchi Kuchi’ made this known on her social media platform on Wednesday, April 27.

According to the singer, her 6-year-old son, Chinua is suffering from a medical condition known as cerebral palsy and she is seeking the aid of Nigerians, albeit, she has been mocked and ridiculed due to the ailment of her son.

She explained that her son’s health condition has turned her into a beggar.

She wrote in part: “My finances have been swallowed. My friends have abandoned me because I’m a beggar. My debts are new every morning.”

Read her full narration below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jodie (@jodiegreat)

