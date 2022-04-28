Entertainment
Singer Jodie says people advise her to kill her son due to his illness
Nigerian musician Jodie real name Joy Eseoghene Odiete has revealed on her Instagram page that she has been advised by people to kill her only son due to his medical condition.
The ‘Kuchi Kuchi’ made this known on her social media platform on Wednesday, April 27.
According to the singer, her 6-year-old son, Chinua is suffering from a medical condition known as cerebral palsy and she is seeking the aid of Nigerians, albeit, she has been mocked and ridiculed due to the ailment of her son.
Read also: Iyanya ponders marriage
She explained that her son’s health condition has turned her into a beggar.
She wrote in part: “My finances have been swallowed. My friends have abandoned me because I’m a beggar. My debts are new every morning.”
Read her full narration below.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...