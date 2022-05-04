Singer Justin Bieber says he suffered emotional breakdown after marriage didn’t fix all his problems

Canadian recording artiste, Justin Bieber in an interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden has revealed that he suffered an emotional breakdown after he realized his marriage to model Hailey Baldwin wasn’t going to fix all his problems.

According to Bieber, when he tied the knot with Baldwin in 2014, he had an “emotional breakdown,” as his marriage didn’t solve the problems that he initially expected it to.

“I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn’t,” he explained.

“It just kind of was a reflection of like: ‘Man, you’re a bit of a hypocrite.’”

He noted that he had been a hypocrite by expecting Baldwin to “do something” that he was not doing, which he said ultimately encouraged him to do some self-reflection.

“You want your wife to do something that you’re not doing and it’s like, it’s hard sometimes to look in the mirror and really have to realize, man, maybe you’re not the person that you necessarily thought that you were,” he continued.

“And that’s just a result of trauma and life circumstances.”

