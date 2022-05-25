Singer King Perry calls out Headies organizers for failing to nominate him

Nigerian Afro-Reggae artiste, King Perry has taken to his social media platform, Twitter to call out organizers of the Headies Award for failing to nominate him.

King Perry who was previously signed to Timaya‘s record label, Dem Mama Records stated on his Twitter page that he deserves a recognition for his effort.

On Tuesday, May 24, Ripples Nigeria unveiled the nomination list for the 15th edition of the renowned music award which is coming up on September 4th, 2022 in the United States of America.

Reacting to his omission in the ‘Best Reggae & Dancehall Album’ category, Perry wrote on Twitter:

“African Boy still the most authentic reggae record outta africa it’s ok if THE HEADIES don’t get the HEADS UP yet ! E Dey happen!! but it’s going ! 🏎💨💨⛽️”

African Boy still the most authentic reggae record outta africa it’s ok if THE HEADIES don’t get the HEADS UP yet ! E Dey happen!! but it’s going ! 🏎💨💨⛽️ pic.twitter.com/DXkVSApkZl — Citizen Of The World (@KingPerryy) May 24, 2022

