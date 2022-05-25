Entertainment
Singer King Perry calls out Headies organizers for failing to nominate him
Nigerian Afro-Reggae artiste, King Perry has taken to his social media platform, Twitter to call out organizers of the Headies Award for failing to nominate him.
King Perry who was previously signed to Timaya‘s record label, Dem Mama Records stated on his Twitter page that he deserves a recognition for his effort.
On Tuesday, May 24, Ripples Nigeria unveiled the nomination list for the 15th edition of the renowned music award which is coming up on September 4th, 2022 in the United States of America.
Read also :Singer Portable receives 2022 Headies award nomination (Full List)
Reacting to his omission in the ‘Best Reggae & Dancehall Album’ category, Perry wrote on Twitter:
“African Boy still the most authentic reggae record outta africa it’s ok if THE HEADIES don’t get the HEADS UP yet ! E Dey happen!! but it’s going ! 🏎💨💨⛽️”
African Boy still the most authentic reggae record outta africa it’s ok if THE HEADIES don’t get the HEADS UP yet ! E Dey happen!! but it’s going ! 🏎💨💨⛽️ pic.twitter.com/DXkVSApkZl
— Citizen Of The World (@KingPerryy) May 24, 2022
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...