Singer Kizz Daniel opens up on losing one of his triplets
Nigerian recording artiste, Kizz Daniel has revealed in a social media post that he lost one of his triplets back in May 2021.
The singer who announced the arrival of his twins, Jalil and Jelina confessed in an Instagram post that he initially had triplets, but lost one, Jamal four days after his arrival.
Kizz Daniel stated that he has vowed to become the best father in the world due to the unfortunately demise of one of his boys.
Taking to Instagram during the early hours of Thursday, July 15, the singer wrote;
“God blessed me with 3 boys a while back JAMAL, JALIL and JELANI (triplets). 4 days after I lost JAMAL. Nevertheless, I made a promise to him that I’ll be the best father in the whole galaxy to his brothers.”
The singer then went on to share documents of the properties he has acquired for his sons, Jelani and Jalil.
He continued;
“Congrats to the latest Homeowners owners in town, Jelani and Jalil ❤️ My first gift to my sons 🥰 #Okunrinmeta.”
