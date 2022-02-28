Singer Kodak Black says men don’t have to shower daily

American recording artiste, Kodak Black has opined that men do not have to shower daily.

Kodak Black made this known during his interview on Atlanta’s 105.3 The Beat.

During the interview, the topic of hygiene came up.

The female host, Jo Jo Alonso pointed out that a number of men don’t take their hygiene seriously and they stink.

“Men, y’all don’t be smelling good all the time,” Jo Jo said.

READ ALSO: Popular South African rapper allegedly commits suicide by hanging

Responding, Kodak said it’s not mandatory for men to bathe on a daily basis.

He said: “Ni**as, we can rock. We ain’t even got to hop in the sprayer every day for real.

“We ain’t really gotta hop in the sprayer for real like that.”

Alonso noted that men too have body odor that needs to be taken care of, but Kodak stood his ground.

He said men don’t have to bathe daily but that women, on the other hand, require daily showers.

He said: “But [women], y’all gotta hop in that b*tch every day.

“Soon after we [have s3x] all kinds of shit and before.”

Watch the video below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now