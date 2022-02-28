Connect with us

Singer Kodak Black says men don’t have to shower daily

5 mins ago

American recording artiste, Kodak Black has opined that men do not have to shower daily.

Kodak Black made this known during his interview on Atlanta’s 105.3 The Beat.

During the interview, the topic of hygiene came up.

The female host, Jo Jo Alonso pointed out that a number of men don’t take their hygiene seriously and they stink.

“Men, y’all don’t be smelling good all the time,” Jo Jo said.

Responding, Kodak said it’s not mandatory for men to bathe on a daily basis.

He said: “Ni**as, we can rock. We ain’t even got to hop in the sprayer every day for real.

“We ain’t really gotta hop in the sprayer for real like that.”

Alonso noted that men too have body odor that needs to be taken care of, but Kodak stood his ground.

He said men don’t have to bathe daily but that women, on the other hand, require daily showers.

He said: “But [women], y’all gotta hop in that b*tch every day.

“Soon after we [have s3x] all kinds of shit and before.”

