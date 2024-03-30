Entertainment
Singer Lizzo quits music in shocking Instagram post
Popular American singer Melissa Vivian Jefferson, aka Lizzo, has taken to her social media account to announce that she is quitting music in a shocking post that has left many surprised.
The chubby musician said in a post shared on her official Instagram page that she is quitting music because she is; “tired of getting dragged by everyone” and being criticized “because of how I look.”
Lizzo stated in her post that all she wants to do is make music and make people happy, but she is starting to feel that the world does not want her.
She wrote, “I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet.”
Lizzo continued: “All I want is to make music, make people happy, and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.
“I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views… being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look.
“My character is being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name. I didn’t sign up for this s**t. I quit.”
