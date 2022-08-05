Entertainment
Singer Mercy Chinwo ties nuptial knot in court
Gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo has married her partner, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa in court.
The union took place in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Thursday, August 4.
Sharing the images from the nuptial ceremony on her Instagram platform, Mercy Chinwo acknowledged God for the commencement of a new journey.
Making the announcement on Instagram, she wrote;
“Legally Hitched❤😍❤
To God be the Glory 🙌🙌🙌
Great things He has done❤🤣❤💃
Forever to go with you Sweet @theofficialblessed”
Meanwhile, Pastor Blessed wrote on his Instagram account;
“Glory to God 🙏🙏🙏 Forever to go with the love of my life”
