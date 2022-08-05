Singer Mercy Chinwo ties nuptial knot in court

Gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo has married her partner, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa in court.

The union took place in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Thursday, August 4.

Read also: Mercy Chinwo shares snaps from wedding introduction in Port Harcourt (Photos)

Sharing the images from the nuptial ceremony on her Instagram platform, Mercy Chinwo acknowledged God for the commencement of a new journey.

Making the announcement on Instagram, she wrote;

“Legally Hitched❤😍❤

To God be the Glory 🙌🙌🙌

Great things He has done❤🤣❤💃

Forever to go with you Sweet @theofficialblessed”

Meanwhile, Pastor Blessed wrote on his Instagram account;

“Glory to God 🙏🙏🙏 Forever to go with the love of my life”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now