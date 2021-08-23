Singer, Mike Okri, contracts coronavirus despite being vaccinated

Veteran Nigerian recording artiste, Mike Okri over the weekend revealed that he has contracted coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated.

In a video that he published online, the veteran singer had this to say;

“Hey folks, this is coming to me as a rude shock. I had my Covid test on Friday, hoping to fly today, Saturday and it turned out it was positive. I’m so devastated, which means that I can’t travel for another 10 to 14 days. As I’m speaking now, I’m self-quarantined.”

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Falz calls out govt over continued closure of cinemas, night clubs

Watch him speak below.

Okri is a Nigerian singer who made waves in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Join the conversation

Opinions