Singer Mohbad allegedly assaulted at Naira Marley’s house

Nigerian recording artiste, Mohbad, real name is Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba has alleged in various Twitter posts that he was physically assaulted at his boss, Naira Marley’s house.

According to the singer who is signed to Naira Marley‘s Marlian Records, he was assaulted during the early hours of today after he demanded to change his manager.

Mohbad did not stop there, he shared several clips of his bloodied body which he claimed were a result of the assault he suffered at the hands of the Marlian crew after he requested to change his manager who happens to be a member of the Marlian family.

Mohbad took to his Twitter page to share the clips of his bloodied body with the caption “Just because I want to change my manager who is their brother, see what they did to me at Marlian House”.

See his several uploads below.

Just because I want to change my manager which is their brother, see what they did to me at Marlian House pic.twitter.com/Tqsb1y2UYF — Mohbad Imole (@iammohbad_) October 5, 2022

In an attempt to ensure that the latest issues aren’t blamed on drugs Mohbad tweeted “I’m not high oo cos that what Dey always say just to die down everything” with another clip of his bruised body.

I’m not high oo cos that what Dey always say just to die down everything pic.twitter.com/Yb5C7MIoGv — Mohbad Imole (@iammohbad_) October 5, 2022

Mohbad has revealed in his Twitter account that he was at the hospital for a CT Scan for head impact and chest X-ray as a result of the assault.

I’m at the hospital for a CT Scan for head impact and chest X-ray as a result of the assault. I had the meeting clearheaded and without any drug influence too. — Mohbad Imole (@iammohbad_) October 5, 2022

I’m not intoxicated but I’ve just been diagnosed as an emergency hypertensive patient. I’m not on drugs or drinks and my life is at stake. I’m still getting threats. — Mohbad Imole (@iammohbad_) October 5, 2022

