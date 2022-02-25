Singer Mohbad claims boss, Naira Marley, is after his life

Nigerian recording artiste, Mohbad real name Ilerioluwa Oladimeji during a session on his Instagram live, claimed that his boss, Naira Marley and members of the Marlian record label are after his life.

Mohbad’s allegation is coming after the singer Naira Marley, founder of Marlians records confirmed that the 26-year-old singer has been released from the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Friday morning.

Ripples Nigeria reported on Thursday, February 24 that the ‘Feel good’ singer and another Marlian records signee, Zinoleesky were arrested by NDLEA operatives during a raid.

READ ALSO: Singer Naira Marley finally reacts to arrest of Zinoleesky, Mohbad

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Mohbad is seen moving in disarray.

Mohbad claimed in the video that his record label was after his life.

He called the attention of his fans and claimed his life was in danger and that Naira Marley wants to kill him.

Watch the video below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now