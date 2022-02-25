Entertainment
Singer Mohbad claims boss, Naira Marley, is after his life
Nigerian recording artiste, Mohbad real name Ilerioluwa Oladimeji during a session on his Instagram live, claimed that his boss, Naira Marley and members of the Marlian record label are after his life.
Mohbad’s allegation is coming after the singer Naira Marley, founder of Marlians records confirmed that the 26-year-old singer has been released from the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Friday morning.
Ripples Nigeria reported on Thursday, February 24 that the ‘Feel good’ singer and another Marlian records signee, Zinoleesky were arrested by NDLEA operatives during a raid.
READ ALSO: Singer Naira Marley finally reacts to arrest of Zinoleesky, Mohbad
In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Mohbad is seen moving in disarray.
Mohbad claimed in the video that his record label was after his life.
He called the attention of his fans and claimed his life was in danger and that Naira Marley wants to kill him.
Watch the video below.
