Singer Naira Marley finally reacts to arrest of Zinoleesky, Mohbad

Nigerian recording artiste and the founder of Marlians record, Naira Marley, real name Azeez Fashola has finally reacted to the arrest of his talents, Zinoleesky and Mohbad.

On Thursday, February 24, Ripples Nigeria reported that the two budding Nigerian recording artistes, Zinoolesky real name Oniyide Azeez and Ilerioluwa Oladimeji better known as Mohbad were arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

In a series of tweets shared via his Twitter page on Friday, February 25, the ‘Am I a yahoo boy?’ singer said the treatment meted out on his signees was unfair.

“What is happening to my brothers is disgusting. The injustice is unfair and this is beginning to look like a pattern. First me now my artists. Free Zinoleesky, free shubomi, free micee and dosky 💔,” he tweeted.

Marley didn’t end there, the controversial artiste also revealed that Mohbad had been released and why Zinoleesky was still in the custody of the NDLEA.

He continued, “NDLEA have released Mohbad after physically assaulting him, Zinoleesky is still in custody. The boys are under a lot of stress after being ambushed in the middle of the night with no warrant. I’m urgently returning to Lagos now now now.”

