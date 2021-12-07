Singer Nick Cannon loses five-month-old son to brain cancer

American singer, Nick Cannon has announced the demise of his last son, Zen.

The entertainment polymath made the announcement on The Nick Cannon Show, and further revealed that 5-month-old Zen died of brain cancer.

Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed Zen back in June 2021, making him Cannon’s seventh child.

On his show, the father of seven tearfully shared how he and his family discovered Zen was battling Hydrocephalus, a form of brain cancer.

Zen was the 4th of Nick’s kids born in the last year and a half, twins Zillion and Zion were born in June and his daughter, Powerful, last December.

Watch Nick Cannon make the announcement below.

