Singer Omawumi discloses how every stretch mark defines her
Nigerian singer, Omawumi Megbele has taken to her Instagram page to write about her stretch marks.
Omawumi explained in her post that every stretch mark on her body has a story and she is grateful for what they represent.
Further, the mother of two mentioned that the marks on her body carved her into the woman she has become today.
“Every stretch mark has a story” Omawumi wrote in her opening paragraph.
“Every cellulite is important…”
“Everything has shaped me into this fearless, gorgeous woman that God has perfectly made,” she wrote.
Omawumi has remained one of the top female performers in the music industry since she gained mainstream prominence in 2007.
