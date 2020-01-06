Singer Orezi demands N100m from Bolt after breaking jaw in auto crash

Nigerian singer, Esegine Allen popularly known as Orezi is demanding the sum of N100 million from ride hailing company, Bolt after he was involved in a car crash on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, on December 6

The singer was reportedly involved in the accident when he took a Bolt taxi at about 5:30am in the morning on the said day and according to him, all of a sudden he woke up to a crash on Third Mainland bridge with a broken jaw.

“I was seated at the back when it happened and it seems I crashed my jaw into the front seat so I lost consciousness and was just bleeding from everywhere. I still managed to make the flight after i got first aid but I’m fine now”, Orezi posted on social media moments after the incident.

The singer has thus filed a lawsuit through his lawyers ‘Abimbola Fakeye Chambers’ demanding the whooping sum of N100 million as damages from Bolt (formerly known as Taxify).

In the suit, Orezi’s counsel held that; “The unnecessary hardship, loss of income, medical bills spent and more importantly, death scare arising from this incident has necessitated this suit and we have been instructed to employ every legal means to recover adequate and due recompense.”

