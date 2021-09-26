Singer Oritsefemi escapes death in ghastly auto crash

Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele aka OritseFemi, on Sunday narrowly escaped death in a ghastly motor accident along Sapaade road in Ogun State.

The singer’s car somersaulted several times and the front windshield pulled off, a situation that left the vehicle in a complete wreck.

OritseFemi was rushed to the hospital where he was treated by medical personnel. Several of his aides were also wounded in the accident.

“Thank you, Almighty. God, you are wonderful,” he wrote in some of the photos of the accident posted on his social media page.

