Entertainment
Singer Oritsefemi escapes death in ghastly auto crash
Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele aka OritseFemi, on Sunday narrowly escaped death in a ghastly motor accident along Sapaade road in Ogun State.
The singer’s car somersaulted several times and the front windshield pulled off, a situation that left the vehicle in a complete wreck.
READ ALSO: Oritsefemi attacks manager over support for wife’s infidelity accusations, claims he slept with her
OritseFemi was rushed to the hospital where he was treated by medical personnel. Several of his aides were also wounded in the accident.
“Thank you, Almighty. God, you are wonderful,” he wrote in some of the photos of the accident posted on his social media page.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...