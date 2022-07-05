Entertainment
Singer Paul Okoye decries system collapse in Nigeria
Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, has lamented that only the entertainment sector was functioning properly in the country.
The singer stated this on his Instagram platform on Tuesday.
Okoye, who is popularly known as Rude Boy, said virtually everything has collapsed in Nigeria.
He said: “Nigeria is totally backward… the only thing moving forward is music/entertainment.”
Paul and his twin brother, Peter, are currently in Paris, France.
