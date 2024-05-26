Singer Paul Okoye marries new partner, Ivy Ifeoma, in traditional wedding

Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, one-half of reunited Nigerian music group P Square, has reportedly tied the knot with his new girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma, in a traditional wedding.

In a recent video that has gone viral on social media, the couple was seen visiting Ifeoma Ivy’s relatives in Abia State, where Paul is said to have proposed to her.

Images from the intimate wedding, which happened in Ivy’s village of Igbere, surfaced online. They showed the pair bowing in front of their parents while dressed in traditional bridal regalia.

READ ALSO: Paul Okoye blames ‘devil’ for breakup with brother

Rudeboy, who announced Ivy as his new girlfriend in December 2022, one year after his divorce from his ex-wife, Anita Okoye, shared photos of the event on his Instagram page, captioning it “#Ifynonso”.

The development comes after Paul Okoye, who has three kids with his ex-wife Anita Okoye, is rumored to have impregnated Ivy, and the couple is expecting their first child together.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now