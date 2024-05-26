Entertainment
Singer Paul Okoye marries new partner, Ivy Ifeoma, in traditional wedding
Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, one-half of reunited Nigerian music group P Square, has reportedly tied the knot with his new girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma, in a traditional wedding.
In a recent video that has gone viral on social media, the couple was seen visiting Ifeoma Ivy’s relatives in Abia State, where Paul is said to have proposed to her.
Images from the intimate wedding, which happened in Ivy’s village of Igbere, surfaced online. They showed the pair bowing in front of their parents while dressed in traditional bridal regalia.
READ ALSO: Paul Okoye blames ‘devil’ for breakup with brother
Rudeboy, who announced Ivy as his new girlfriend in December 2022, one year after his divorce from his ex-wife, Anita Okoye, shared photos of the event on his Instagram page, captioning it “#Ifynonso”.
The development comes after Paul Okoye, who has three kids with his ex-wife Anita Okoye, is rumored to have impregnated Ivy, and the couple is expecting their first child together.
