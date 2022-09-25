Entertainment
Singer Paul Okoye reacts to arrest of Abuja notorious kidnapper, John Lyon
Singer, Paul Okoye has reacted to the arrest of a suspected kidnapper, John Lyon.
The notorious kidnapper was arrested by police operatives attached to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command on Saturday.
In a video seen on social media, the suspect was seen shedding tears and pleading for mercy.
The suspect claimed that he had only kidnapped people twice.
Abuja big boy, John Lyon, whose brother, David, almost became Bayelsa governor, arrested for kidnapping
In a post shared on his Instagram stories on Sunday, the veteran musician questioned ladies for flirting with the Okoye without caring about what he does for a living.
He wrote: “A big boy was caught after discovering he was a kidnapper. But I wan ask oh, after seeing him with different ladies flaunting money, so none of these ladies ever asked him that question? They don’t want to know, just bring make dem chop.”
