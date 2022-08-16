Entertainment
Singer Peter Okoye berates Nigerian youths defending politicians on social media
Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, on Tuesday berated unemployed youths defending politicians on social media.
The singer, who has spoken out lately on the political situation in the country ahead of the 2023 general elections, said on his Instagram stories that it was unacceptable for a jobless person to engage in unproductive conversations on social media.
Okoye wrote: “A graduate with no job.
“You manage to buy smartphone, come on social media & started defending people that made u jobless.”
