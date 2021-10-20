Singer, Peter Okoye, lauds #EndSARS hero, DJ Switch, for standing up against govt

Nigerian recording artiste, Peter Okoye otherwise known as Mr P has eulogized disc jockey, DJ Switch for her heroics during the #EndSARS protest one year ago and for courageously speaking against the government.

The Nigerian entertainer, DJ Switch real name Obianuju Catherine Udeh gained prominence one year ago at the heat of the #EndSARS protest, specifically during the shootout at Lekki Tollgate, Lagos State on Tuesday, October 20.

It would be recalled that DJ Switch via her Instagram Live broadcasted the moment when Nigerian military officers fired shots at protesters. The entertainer also spoke about the incident on several occasions, including recently at the Oslo Freedom Forum.

Reacting to DJ Switch’s speech, Peter Okoye described the entertainer as “an embodiment of a Nigerian Youth the Government are afraid of!”

He lauded her for representing Nigerian youths and making sure our voices are being heard.

Peter wrote;

“Just listening to this speech by this treasure of inestimable value.

I’m so so proud of you @djswitch_ You’re an embodiment of a Nigerian Youth the Government are afraid of!

Thank you for representing us and making our voice heard! You are indeed a Heroin!

we will never forget what happened on the 20th of October 2020 #EndSars #ProtectDjswitch”

