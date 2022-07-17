Singer Portable congratulates Davido’s uncle, Adeleke, after victory at Osun poll

Nigerian musician, Portable on Sunday, July 17 congratulated Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ademola Adeleke following his success at the recently concluded Osun State gubernatorial elections that took place on Saturday, July 16.

The singer, Portable campaigned for All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate and the incumbent governor, Adegboyega Oyetola during the mega rally prior to the election proper on Saturday.

Despite stating that he had a responsibility to support and align with the political party, APC, he took to his Instagram page to congratulate Ademola Adeleke who happens to be the uncle of renowned musician, Davido.

The controversial artist also accompanied the post with a song to laud the governor-elect.

Taking to IG, the musician wrote;

“Congratulations Kinimah Akoi ADEMOLA ADELEKE IMOLE TIDE”

