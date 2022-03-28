Singer Portable fires his crew, says he needs space

Budding Nigerian recording artiste, Portable in a video published on his Instagram page on Monday, March 28 announced that he has fired every member of his crew including his manager, personal disc jockey and show promoter.

According to the ‘Zazzu’ crooner, he no longer wants the services of his crew members because of fake love and mediocre professionalism.

He announced to the public that he wants to focus on himself and distance himself from their constant demand for money.

Speaking further, Portable accused members of his crew of always holding him back from meeting new people and making progress in his career. He mentioned that he no longer wants to deal with their subpar behavior and he wants to maintain his space.

Portable who found mainstream success in the concluding part of 2021 after working with icon Olamide and Instagram dancer Poco Lee on ‘Zazzu’ went on to berate his show promoter.

He mentioned in the video that his show promoter doesn’t contribute anything to the progress of his career, and he feels he’s being cheated out of his hard-earned cash because he is the one taking care of them.

