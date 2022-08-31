Singer Portable tackles Oritsefemi, calls him ingrate

Controversial Nigerian musician, Habeeb Okikiola who is better known as Portable has called his senior colleague, Oritsefemi an ‘ingrate’.

According to the Ogun State-born artiste, Oritsefemi failed to show gratitude after he supported him.

Portable, who collaborated with Oritsefemi recently for the latter’s new song titled, Oro Aje, was on an Instagram live session with his friends when one of them played OritseFemi’s song.

A portion of the session making the rounds on social media captured an enraged Portable going off on the friend and mandated her to stop playing his song.

He went on to call Oritsefemi an ingrate for repaying evil for his good.

Watch the video below.

This is coming after Portable publicly apologized to another musician, Davido following their rift during the Osun state election in July.

Davido at the time unfollowed Portable on Instagram for campaigning for the state governor, Gov Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as against his uncle, Sen. Ademola Adeleke of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and for also making a snide remark about his family.

