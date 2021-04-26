Singer Reekado Banks preaches peace as Nigeria’s crisis escalates | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian artiste, Reekado Banks, on Monday blamed the elites for the chaos in the country.

The music star, who bared his mind on the current problems in the country on Twitter, urged Nigerians to preserve the country’s peace and fight against injustice.

He wrote: “Nigeria is on the brink of civil war and the politicians are doing everything to enable it because their schemes thrive in havoc and when there’s a divide.

“As citizens who will suffer the most from this impending disaster, we must do everything within our power to champion peace.”

The singer’s tweet followed the recent killings and abductions in Nigeria.

