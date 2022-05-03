Singer Rihanna honored with a statue at Met Gala 2022

Pregnant Barbadian recording artiste, Rihanna, on Monday, May 2 was honored with a marble statue by the Metropolitan Museum of Art at the Met Gala 2022.

Rihanna who is expecting a child with her musician partner, A$AP Rocky did not attend the celebrity fashion show themed “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”

The singer took to her Instagram platform on Tuesday morning to thank the museum for the tribute.

Sharing a video of the statue given pride of place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, she wrote:

“Shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one.”

Watch the video below.

