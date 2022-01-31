Singer, Sammie Okposo, returns to IG after infidelity confession

Nigerian gospel artiste, Sammie Okposo has returned to the social media platform, Instagram one week after he deactivated his account following his shocking revelation that he had an affair with a Nigerian lady based in the United States.

Returning to the social media platform on Monday afternoon, the Delta State-born gospel musician stated that there was no condemnation in Christ, therefore, he is pardoned of all his iniquities.

Further, the award winning gospel musician also claimed to be walking in spirit and that the law of the spirit of life in Christ Jesus has made him free from the power of sin and death

Read his statement on Instagram below.

“I am the righteousness of God in Christ. I am born of God the life of God is in me; Christ in me the hope of glory I am free from the law, from the power of sin. I am no longer bound by the fear of men.

“God’s grace is available sufficient and working for me. Jesus already saved me not because of any works of righteousness that I have done, but because of His own compassion and mercy, by the cleansing of the new birth (spiritual transformation, regeneration) and renewing by the Holy Spirit.

“Jesus is crazy about me, He loves me just the way I am.

Christ has redeemed me. I live free, all my fears and mistakes are drowned in God’s perfect Love. There is, therefore, no condemnation to me.

I am in Christ Jesus. I walk not after the flesh but after the spirit; the law of the spirit of life in Christ Jesus has made free from the power of sin and death. Who is he or she that saith a thing and it cometh to pass when the Lord commandeth it not…… NOBODY.”

