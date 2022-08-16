Singer Selena Gomez shares kiss with Nigerian musician, Rema, at his Los Angeles concert

A heartwarming moment of American recording artiste, Selena Gomez kissing talented Nigerian musician, Rema on the cheek has been making the rounds on social media.

The American songstress was backstage during Rema’s live performance in Los Angeles, USA on Monday. In the video, Gomez was fascinated to see the 22-year-old Afrobeat musician as he made his way into the room.

Gomez took a photo with Rema after she embraced him and kissed him on the cheek.

Signed to Don Jazzy’s Mavins records, Rema is currently one of the bestselling musicians in the Nigerian music industry.

Watch the moment below.

LA gave me Butterflies, Love you @selenagomez & Big ups my brother @6LACK for keeping it real w me! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aul5VS0ZLV — REMA (@heisrema) August 15, 2022

