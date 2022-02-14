Entertainment
Singer Seun Kuti accuses wealthy men of killing people for money
Nigerian musician, Seun kuti has opined that 99 percent of wealthy people make their money from sacrificing lives.
Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter on Monday morning, Seun Kuti stated that “all your big men and women are ritualists”.
He added that “Nigeria itself is a money ritual”.
Here is what the recording artiste had to say;
“99 percent of the wealth in the country is earned by sacrificing the lives and destinies of millions of Nigerians, that is the real money ritual!! You think say na ordinary eye dey make Dangote trailer no get brake?
READ ALSO: Seun Kuti slams Nigerians excited over celebrity lewd tapes
Then smash children to death?
“Abi na ordinary eye building dey take collapse crush children to death for school? All the lives Wey bad roads dey take?
“All the avoidable deaths in our hospital?
Listen NIGERIA ITSELF IS A MONEY RITUAL! and all your big men and women are RITUALISTS abi na ordinary eye Hair dresser dey take turn Oil Mogul? Abeg make una shift.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...