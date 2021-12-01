Singer Seun Kuti addresses Gov Sanwo-Olu’s ‘peace walk’ invitation

Nigerian singer-songwriter, Seun Kuti during an interview with Channels Television on Tuesday night addressed the ‘peace walk’ invitation extended to him by the Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu earlier in the day.

Seun Kuti blatantly refused Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s invite for a peace walk as part of efforts to ensure harmony in Lagos state.

According to the former Grammy nominee, he doesn’t need to walk next to the Governor before there is peace in the state.

Seun Kuti further stated that the first step in bringing peace in the state, is to ensure justice for all victims of police brutality and human rights abuses.

He said;

“I don’t need to walk next to the governor before there is peace in Lagos.

“The governor should walk the walk he is talking about by bringing about justice. The governor is not an embodiment of justice, Seun Kuti is not an embodiment of justice, Falz is not an embodiment of justice, Mr Macaroni is not an embodiment of justice also.”

Here is what he had to say:

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that entertainers, Falz and Mr Macaroni turned down the governor’s invitation for the ‘peace walk’.

