Singer Seun Kuti cautions musicians imitating his father, Fela Kuti

Nigerian multi-instrumentalist and singer, Seun Kuti, the son of Afrobeats connoisseur, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti has taken to his Instagram page to issue a stern warning to budding musicians who are sampling and experimenting with his father’s musical works.

According to Seun Kuti, it is disrespectful for any modern day artiste to compare himself with his legendary father. Also, he mentioned that it is not ideal to steal the icons’ lyrics and music.

The lead vocalist of his father’s former band, Egypt 80 stated that Fela‘s works, career and activism should not be exploited because it is simply an act of ‘criminality without direction’.

Speaking further, the youngest Kuti stated that it is impossible for any artiste to surpass the status of his father should they keep imitating his style of expression to create a career for themselves.

READ ALSO: Life as Fela Kuti’s son was tedious —Seun Kuti

Here is what Kuti captioned his post on Instagram;

“I have warned many of you many times to stop using your ancestors as toothpicks.”

He continued;

“Especially those that fought for you but your ignorance just won’t let u be so you can’t learn and that’s why you keep living a cursed life of criminality without direction, infatuation without love, present without future, and pleasure without control.

“You are cursed to be indisciplined and you think you are having fun. These kids don’t know!!!”

Join the conversation

Opinions