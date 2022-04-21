Singer Seun Kuti says African men don’t abuse their women

Nigerian recording artiste and social activist, Seun Kuti has opined in a recently published post on Instagram that African men do not assault their partners.

Seun Kuti, the youngest son of the legendary Afrobeats icon, Fela Kuti, mentioned that only ‘mad men’ raise their hands to assault women.

Kuti wrote on his Instagram page on Thursday morning:

“What is the African equivalent of these proverbs.

Please tell me below, because una crase dey do press up! You aren’t African except in location!

You don’t practice anything African except the small language u speak!

Your holy land is Jerusalem and Mecca! Your most valuable possessions are you European thoughts and things!

But as soon as u want to break your equally European wife and child, you claim african?

Come close I want to ask u something, Are you mad?”

