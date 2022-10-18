Singer Seun Kuti says internet fraud better than gambling

Nigerian musician and multi-instrumentalist, Seun Kuti has stated that it is better for Nigerian youths to engage in internet fraudulence which is otherwise known as ‘yahoo yahoo’ than to practice gambling.

In a video that aired on social media, Seun Kuti, the youngest son of the legendary Fela Anikulapo-Kuti stated that gambling is ruining African youths and it is taking them far away from achieving their dreams.

Read also:Seun Kuti explains how cruel people can be considered ‘good’ in Nigeria

The former Grammy award nominee said that gambling is a white man’s business and that it has been rigged to steal from Africa through false hopes.

According to the father of one, he prefers that an African youth engages in cybercrime rather than gambling because the former is still under control, unlike the latter.

Listen to his speech below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now