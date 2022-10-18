Entertainment
Singer Seun Kuti says internet fraud better than gambling
Nigerian musician and multi-instrumentalist, Seun Kuti has stated that it is better for Nigerian youths to engage in internet fraudulence which is otherwise known as ‘yahoo yahoo’ than to practice gambling.
In a video that aired on social media, Seun Kuti, the youngest son of the legendary Fela Anikulapo-Kuti stated that gambling is ruining African youths and it is taking them far away from achieving their dreams.
Read also:Seun Kuti explains how cruel people can be considered ‘good’ in Nigeria
The former Grammy award nominee said that gambling is a white man’s business and that it has been rigged to steal from Africa through false hopes.
According to the father of one, he prefers that an African youth engages in cybercrime rather than gambling because the former is still under control, unlike the latter.
Listen to his speech below.
