Singer Seyi Shay reveals she is engaged

Nigerian recording artiste, Seyi Shay has revealed in a recent interview that she was prepared to walk down the aisle.

The music star made this known during an interview with Beats FM.

She was asked about the noticeable diamond ring on her finger and she explained how she got it.

“Some guy gave it to me and said ‘hey would you marry me?” Shay said.

The Nigerian recording artiste also stated that her man has been adding to her glow.

Watch her speak below.

