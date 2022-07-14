Singer Shatta Wale discloses why he fights Nigerian musicians

Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale whose real name is Charles Nii Armah in a new interview with Daybreak Hitz has given reason for feuding with notable Nigerian recording artistes.

Speaking during the session, Shatta Wale defended his frequent verbal banter with fellow musicians, particularly from Nigeria.

According to him, his feuds with these top musicians is to create opportunities for Ghana’s next generation to penetrate the Nigerian market.

He insisted that he doesn’t mind going into the trenches if the outcome would change the fate of the country’s music industry.

“I have created space for many. And nobody can come and tell me otherwise. Even when I am beefing with Nigerians, I am doing it because of the next generation. Now everybody is getting the opportunity. Everybody is going to Nigeria because that awareness is there.

“I have done things that even if I can’t go to Nigeria I want to see the Black Sheriffs, the Medikals entering there now. This is because we now see Nigeria as our America. So we must get the Nigerians’ attention. That is why I have sacrificed my life for the industry,” he said on Thursday.

Earlier this year, Shatta Wale took on Nigerian Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy.

Fans were shocked when what had started as a mere social media thread, gradually turned out into a full-fledged ‘fight’ with both musicians downplaying the other’s achievements and accusing each other of unprintable offences.

But in his defense, Shatta Wale said he has sacrificed his career for change to happen and it was all through this bizarre behavior.

He was, however, saddened by the constant criticisms of his behavior.

Watch him speak below.

