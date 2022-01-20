Singer Sia claims she attempted taking her life following backlash of her movie, ‘Music’

Australian recording artiste, Sia real name Kate Isobelle Furler has revealed that she considered committing suicide following the intense criticism her movie titled ‘Music’ received.

During a session with The New York Times, the singer admitted she “was suicidal and relapsed and went to rehab” after the film’s release.

Specifically, the movie, ‘Music’ was Sia’s directorial debut and when it was released, she came under fire for casting dancer Maddie Ziegler in the film as an autistic teen.

Ziegler, who is neurotypical (non-autistic) and lacked acting experience, was considered by many an odd choice when there were neurotypical (autistic) actresses out there.

Sia was accused of being “ableist” and contributing “to harmful stereotypes of autistic people”.

Sia was called out not only for the movie’s portrayal of autism in general but also for its portrayal of the use of restraints.

While speaking to The New York Times as part of its profile on Kathy Griffin, Sia, 46, credited Griffin, 61, with helping her recover from the backlash.

Sia told the newspaper: “She saved my life.”

Despite the criticisms the movies received, it received two Golden Globe nominations.

Sia promised a disclaimer would be put in front of the film reading: “Music in no way condones or recommends the use of restraint on autistic people.”

Sia emphasized that the project was a labor of love.

