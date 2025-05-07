Singer Simi reveals how she avoided heartbreak before marriage

Nigerian singer Simi, the wife of popular singer Adekunle Gold, has opened up about how she avoided heartbreak before she got married to her husband.

The mother of one who opened up during an interview with media personality VJ Adam said that she does not have any memory of being heartbroken, but she had probably broken someone’s heart.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been heartbroken, but I’ve been hurt before. I don’t have any memory of being heartbroken before, but I’ve probably broken someone’s heart, though.” Simi said.

The gifted Afrobeat performer clarified that she would prefer to leave unfavorable circumstances than to confront the possibility of receiving sympathy.

She said; ‘‘I’m the type of person who used to say that I never wanted someone to date me to that I don’t feel bad or because they pity me. Let me feel bad, then I’d get over it. It’s the same way I used to operate; if I felt like something wasn’t working, I’d walk away from it.’’

Simi went on to say that her pals are her own friends and that she doesn’t have any friends in the entertainment industry because she is a shy person.

“My friends in the industry they’re my guys. They’re not friends because they are in the industry.” She noted.

