Singer Simi says her male colleagues are privileged

Nigerian recording artiste, Simi Ogunleye has said that her male colleagues are more privileged than the females while performing on stage.

According to Simi, she opined that male colleagues are more privileged while performing on stage because when male singers perform; they do so without heels and make up and when they start sweating they can remove their shirt without even thinking about it.

The singer declared this as being ‘privileged.

The ‘Duduke’ crooner wrote:

“Men be on stage singing without heels and make up.

“They start sweating small like this, they off shirt without even thinking about it.

If that’s not privilege, I don’t know what is”

