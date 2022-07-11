Entertainment
Singer Simi says her male colleagues are privileged
Nigerian recording artiste, Simi Ogunleye has said that her male colleagues are more privileged than the females while performing on stage.
According to Simi, she opined that male colleagues are more privileged while performing on stage because when male singers perform; they do so without heels and make up and when they start sweating they can remove their shirt without even thinking about it.
The singer declared this as being ‘privileged.
Read also:Simi urges budding artistes to sell themselves on social media
The ‘Duduke’ crooner wrote:
“Men be on stage singing without heels and make up.
“They start sweating small like this, they off shirt without even thinking about it.
If that’s not privilege, I don’t know what is”
Men be on stage singing without heels and make up. They start sweating small like this, they off shirt without even thinking about it. If that's not privilege, I don't know what is 😅
— Simi (@SympLySimi) July 10, 2022
