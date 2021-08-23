Entertainment
Singer Simi takes on task to speak up for oppressed women
Nigerian recording artiste, Simi has taken to her Instagram stories to explain why she has decided to use to her platform to empower women.
According to Simi, majority of women are oppressed by men, while the minority like her aren’t oppressed, and have a duty to speak up for the less privileged ones.
She also opined that any man who feels attacked or angry by her posts is guilty of oppressing women’s rights.
She wrote;
“Why are you always talking women this women that, Simi’s own is too much”. Let me give you perspective.
“When we complain about Nigeria and the government tells us to shut up, we don’t shut up.
“We can’t afford to. Because the people are still oppressed. It doesn’t mean all Nigerians are suffering, but majority are.
“It’s the same for women we continue to speak because majority of women are still oppressed.
“Some women have it pretty good. I know I have it much better than most women. BUT IM THE MINORITY! And even at that I know men with the same skill set as me and other women have it better. It’s not fight it’s just true.
READ ALSO: Nigerian singer, Simi highlights women’s challenges in music industry
When Nigerians are complaining, and using developed countries as example we don’t expect Canadians to come and say ‘why are Nigerians always complaining their own is too much’
“Why are you so annoyed? If you are a man and don’t do these things then I’m not talking to you! Why are you angry?
“When they say Black Lives Matter it doesn’t mean White Lives don’t.
“Respects women doesn’t mean disrespect men.
“Treat women better doesn’t mean treat men worse’.
“Speaking for women is not automatically attacking men.
“If you feel attacked it’s because you are guilty. it’s not rocket science.
“I don’t want men to have less respect or value. I WANT WOMEN TO HAVE MORE!”, she wrote.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...