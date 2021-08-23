Singer Simi takes on task to speak up for oppressed women

Nigerian recording artiste, Simi has taken to her Instagram stories to explain why she has decided to use to her platform to empower women.

According to Simi, majority of women are oppressed by men, while the minority like her aren’t oppressed, and have a duty to speak up for the less privileged ones.

She also opined that any man who feels attacked or angry by her posts is guilty of oppressing women’s rights.

She wrote;

“Why are you always talking women this women that, Simi’s own is too much”. Let me give you perspective.

“When we complain about Nigeria and the government tells us to shut up, we don’t shut up.

“We can’t afford to. Because the people are still oppressed. It doesn’t mean all Nigerians are suffering, but majority are.

“It’s the same for women we continue to speak because majority of women are still oppressed.

“Some women have it pretty good. I know I have it much better than most women. BUT IM THE MINORITY! And even at that I know men with the same skill set as me and other women have it better. It’s not fight it’s just true.

When Nigerians are complaining, and using developed countries as example we don’t expect Canadians to come and say ‘why are Nigerians always complaining their own is too much’

“Why are you so annoyed? If you are a man and don’t do these things then I’m not talking to you! Why are you angry?

“When they say Black Lives Matter it doesn’t mean White Lives don’t.

“Respects women doesn’t mean disrespect men.

“Treat women better doesn’t mean treat men worse’.

“Speaking for women is not automatically attacking men.

“If you feel attacked it’s because you are guilty. it’s not rocket science.

“I don’t want men to have less respect or value. I WANT WOMEN TO HAVE MORE!”, she wrote.



