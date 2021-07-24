Singer, Simi, takes swipe at African parents, says they don’t train male kids

Nigerian recording artiste, Simi has stated in a social media post that most African parents have failed to raise their male children the same way they handle their female offspring.

She mentioned that most parents and guardians pay too much attention to the moral values of the female child and have failed immensely to discipline the boys in the same way.

The music star made this known via her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 23, 2021.

Read also: Simi, Adekunle Gold celebrate daughter in new single

“Many parents raised their daughters and let the boys raise themselves. This is why a lot of people think boys are easier to raise. If these boys fumble they say ”boys will be boys.” If the girls fumble the exact same fumble, they say she is wayward or wasn’t raised right,” she wrote.

She continued;

“Hence, more effort is put in raising girls. She’s taught to be a good wife, good mum, prudent, enduring, faithful, perfect, or whatever society’s version of perfect is. Men are taught to make money and provide.”



“The pressure to make good decisions is more intense for women. Men are usually able to make whatever choices or mistakes and to take more risks because society will excuse them because ‘boys will be boys.’ What a privilege.

She, however, believes that notion is changing with this generation

“I think the tide is changing a little with our generation. More women are realising they are more than what society expects. I love this for us,” she added.

Read the statement below.

Join the conversation

Opinions