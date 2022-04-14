Singer T.I Blaze narrates ordeal with Nigerian police

Budding Nigerian recording artiste, T.I Blaze, real name Akintunde Abiodun Timilehin has taken to his social media platform to narrate his recent encounter with the Nigerian police.

T.I Blaze, one of the fast rising musicians in the country during the early hours of today, Thursday, April 14 revealed that he was threatened by police officers.

Blaze’s narration is coming after he broadcasted the moment he was being taken away by police officers on his Instagram live platform on Wednesday night.

In the video, the male voice who recorded the incident explained that the singer was physically assaulted and coerced to enter the vehicle.

The commentator also explained that the phone was taken away from him and it was smashed by officers.

Watch the video below.

Ti blaze arrested again na Canadian loud at work wen Dem go arrest portable dat one go get season and episode. don jazzy savic Peter obi lampard angel biochemistry with 2m pic.twitter.com/vJwbMZQdwH — yxng alhaji (@BoszWhale) April 13, 2022

Addressing the tempestuous moment, T.I Blaze in his post explained that the altercation with the police officers happened in Lagos State on Wednesday night.

“Lagos police,” Blaze wrote on his Instagram stories.

“Police tell me say if na bush they will spray everybody, this country is gone,” he added in another slide on his Instagram platform.

The youngster recently gained modest notoriety when he featured Afrobeats icon, Olamide Baddo on his breakthrough single, ‘Sometimes’.

