Singer Tekno suggests how Nigeria can be fixed

Nigerian recording artiste, Augustine Miles Kelechi, better known as Tekno has explained a major way through which the nation can be fixed.

Speaking via his Twitter account, the singer opined that ‘everyone who needs to be arrested should be imprisoned’.

The tweet reads:

It’s easy to fix Nigeria. Ask me how: Arrest everybody needs to be arrested”

Tekno’s opinion comes after the Lagos panel confirmed on Monday that there were casualties at Lekki Tollgate during the #EndSARS protest in October 2020. The latest development has seen several celebrities react to the disheartening report, demanding justice from the government.

