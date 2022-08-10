Singer, Temmie Ovwasa, lauds self for cutting ties with her mum

Former Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) signee, Temmie Ovwasa has revealed she has an estranged relationship with her mother.

In a recent post on her Instagram stories, she mentioned that she was excited about how things are going between them.

Temmie stated that she had a traumatizing childhood as she was allegedly “abused” by her mum.

Further responding to the question on how it felt to cut ties with her mum, Temmie said it was difficult but she is glad she did.

Ovwasa claimed that her mother like many other women, is ”caught up in the lies, toxicity and abusive cycles”.

She also disclosed her mother’s reaction when she discovered she is a lesbian.

The singer added that her mum found out about her lesbian status when she was younger as she was always writing love letters to girls.

She stated that her mum took her for deliverance sessions and had men of God lay hands on her.

See the questions and her replies below.

