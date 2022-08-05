Singer, Temmie Ovwasa, never wants to have kids, she discloses why

Temmie Ovwasa, a controversial Nigerian musician has disclosed that she will never have kids because of paedophiles.

The self-acclaimed lesbian stated that she wants to protect her children from the nefarious activities of older people, including family members and friends.

Ovwasa who was previously signed to Olamide’s Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) record label had revealed in time past that she was molested by several of her uncles and some acquaintances. She has since come out as a lesbian, stating that she despises men due to what she has been through.

Speaking via her Twitter account, Ovwasa wrote;

“The Average Nigerian Family has AT LEAST 1 pedophile they’re protecting or refusing to talk about.

Sometimes they are Your Fathers, Mothers, Uncles etc & sometimes YOU are the one doing the protecting,

Too many Nigerians have been molested as kids for this to be a lie!”

Read also:Singer, Temmie Ovwasa, recounts how she was molested by step dad for six years

She continued;

“You treat kids like they’re not people,disrespect their autonomy, have no laws protecting them from abuse/labor,

And in the same breath open your dirty mouths to tell women that don’t want kids that they’re wrong,

I’m doing what’s best for my kids by refusing to birth them!”

In the concluding part of her post, she mentioned that she wouldn’t have kids so people won’t traumatize them.

Ovwasa wrote further;

“I should birth kids so that you people can traumatize them, So that I can raise them in love & send them to school to be beaten by teachers, leave them with relatives for them to be raped,

I’m glad I’m a lesbian & don’t have to worry about them accidentally coming! God forbid!!!”

I should birth kids so that you people can traumatize them, So that I can raise them in love & send them to school to be beaten by teachers, leave them with relatives for them to be raped,

I’m glad I’m a lesbian & don’t have to worry about them accidentally coming! God forbid!!! — Ajijobo 1 of Lagos (@THETemmieOvwasa) August 5, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now