Singer, Temmie Ovwasa, recounts how she was molested by step dad for six years

Controversial Nigerian recording artiste, Temmie Ovwasa has taken to the microblogging site, Twitter to narrate how she was allegedly molested by her step father for six years.

Taking to her Twitter account in the early hours of today, Friday, April 15, Ovwasa mentioned that the assault ruined her childhood and instigated her depression growing up.

The former Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) singer-songwriter who now identifies as a lesbian and non-binary disclosed that her stepfather began to molest her at the tender age of 11 and did not desist from the act until she left for the university at the age of 17.

Speaking via her Twitter platform, Ovwasa wrote;

“I’ve always wanted to tell this story but I’ve been waiting for my Mother to die😂 because I didn’t want her to bear the shame of it but it’s 2022 angels, and in the spirit of releasing my new project where I talk about some of my experiences, I’ll be sharing this to start off.”

She continued:

“I was s3xually abused by my step father from age 11 to 17, he groped me, and wrote about it in his dairy which my mother found.

“My first experience with being called mentally unstable after sharing a story was with my mother (which is why you stupid internet trolls don’t faze me)”

Ovwasa in the concluding part of her narrative shamed her mother, Oluwayemisi Ovwasa for failing ti protect to protect her.

The songstress in a text stated that she will never forgive her mother for refusing to take action despite being aware of her stepfather’s promiscuity.

Below is the lengthy thread shared by Temmie Ovwasa.

