Singer Tems diagnosed with throat illness, postpones shows

Nigerian singer Tems, whose real name is Temilade Openiyi, revealed on Tuesday, June 14 that she has been diagnosed with Reflux Laryngitis.

The medical condition known as Reflux laryngitis is an irritation in the back of the throat due to acid or other chemicals that come up from the stomach.

She noted that her upcoming shows have now been postponed due to the medical condition.

Read also: Tems receives 3 nominations at BET Awards 2022, Wizkid, Fireboy also recognized

“It breaks my heart to say this but there has been no other option for me. I’m not feeling too good at the moment. After my last performance, I was diagnosed with Reflux Laryngitis and I have to take some time off to protect what’s left of my voice,” she wrote.

“On doctor’s order, I have to postpone the two shows this week. The new dates for both shows will be announced tomorrow.”

The singer apologised for the inconveniences the postponement may have caused.

This announcement is coming several days after the ‘Try Me’ crooner turned 27.

